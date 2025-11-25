Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 14 of 20]

    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Angelina Tran 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon, senior enlisted leader for Joint Task Force–District of Columbia, walks the streets of Washington, D.C., during an honor escort—also known as a fallen soldier procession—for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard, Nov. 27, 2025. The tradition honors fallen soldiers with silent, unified respect as they are escorted to their final resting place. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Angelina Tran)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 17:36
    Photo ID: 9413459
    VIRIN: 251127-Z-NI040-5267
    Resolution: 9320x4345
    Size: 10.36 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
