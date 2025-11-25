Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Tim Bernie of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department speaks with community members in the streets of Washington, D.C., during an honor escort—also known as a fallen soldier procession—for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard, Nov. 27, 2025. The tradition honors fallen soldiers with silent, unified respect as they are escorted to their final resting place. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Angelina Tran)