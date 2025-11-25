Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 5 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Angelina Tran 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. service members line the streets of Washington, D.C., during an honor escort—also known as a fallen soldier procession—for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard, Nov. 27, 2025. The solemn tradition pays tribute to fallen soldiers with silent, unified respect as they are escorted to their final resting place. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Angelina Tran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 11.28.2025 17:44
    Photo ID: 9413446
    VIRIN: 251127-Z-NI040-9169
    Resolution: 7662x6171
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission [Image 20 of 20], by SGT Angelina Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission
    Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #JTFDC #DCSafe #NationalGuard #DistrictofColumbia #DCSafeandBeautiful

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download