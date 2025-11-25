Joint Task Force–DC Honors the Fallen During Safe and Beautiful Mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members line the streets of Washington, D.C., during an honor escort—also called a fallen soldier procession—for U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom of the West Virginia National Guard, Nov. 27, 2025. The escort is a longstanding tradition in which military members render a silent, collective tribute as the fallen are taken to their final resting place. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Angelina Tran)