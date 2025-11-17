AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink speaks with an OA-1K Skyraider II aircrew member during a visit at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. The OA-1K Skyraider II is designed to support special operations forces as well as the Joint Force through close air support, precision strike, and armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)