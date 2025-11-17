AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, left, receives a tour of Air Force Special Operations Command headquarters at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. The visit highlighted AFSOC’s enduring commitment to honoring the legacy of valor, with artifacts and stories of past Air Commandos on display in the headquarters, reinforcing the role of courage and dedication that define AFSOC culture (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)