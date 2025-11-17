AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink speaks with an Air Commando assigned to the 720th Special Tactics Group, during a visit at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. The 720th STG organizes, trains, and equips special tactics forces to project airpower and deliver air effects in the most complex and hostile environments worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)