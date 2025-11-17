Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, left, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, speaks with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, right, during a visit to AFSOC headquarters at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. In addition to meeting with senior leaders, Meink engaged with AFSOC aircrews and Air Force Special Tactics Airmen, gaining insight into their critical contributions to the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 13:30
    Photo ID: 9403546
    VIRIN: 251119-F-LD209-1040
    Resolution: 4810x3200
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Natalie Fiorilli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF
    AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF
    AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF
    AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF
    AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF
    AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF
    AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF
    AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF
    AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF
    AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    Troy Meink
    SECAF
    Hurlburt Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download