AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, left, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, speaks with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, right, during a visit to AFSOC headquarters at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. In addition to meeting with senior leaders, Meink engaged with AFSOC aircrews and Air Force Special Tactics Airmen, gaining insight into their critical contributions to the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 13:30
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
