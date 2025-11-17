AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink sits at the mission operator panel of an AC-130J Ghostrider during a visit at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. The AC-130 provides flexible options for the joint force including close air support, air interdiction and armed reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)