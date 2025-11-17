AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, left, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, center, AFSOC command chief, welcome Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, right, during a visit to AFSOC headquarters at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. During the visit, leaders discussed how AFSOC priorities guide how Air Commandos deliver lethality and develop advanced capabilities to strengthen deterrence for the Nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)