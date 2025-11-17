AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink speaks with a C-146A Wolfhound aircrew member during a visit at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. The C-146A Wolfhound provides flexible and responsive movement of small teams and cargo in support of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)