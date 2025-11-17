AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, left, speaks with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, right, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, during a visit to AFSOC headquarters at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. In addition to meeting with senior leaders, Meink engaged with AFSOC aircrews and Air Force Special Tactics Airmen gaining insight into their critical contributions to the joint force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)