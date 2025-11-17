AFSOC leaders welcome SECAF

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink speaks with CV-22 Osprey aircrew members during a visit at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Nov. 20, 2025. The CV-22’s extended range, speed, and advanced avionics significantly enhance the joint force’s lethality, enabling missions that typically require both fixed-wing and rotor-wing aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Fiorilli)
