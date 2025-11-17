Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Sicafoose, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, completes engine function checks on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 2, 2025. As a key member of the flight crew, the loadmaster assists with engine starts and preflight procedures by monitoring system performance and visually inspecting the engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)