Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Sicafoose, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, performs engine tests on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 2, 2025. While pilots are responsible for operating the aircraft, the three-person crew, pilot, co-pilot, and loadmaster, each conduct their own checks to ensure mission safety and reduce the risk of human error. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)