Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Megan Cadotte, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, performs a touch-and-go maneuver in a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 2, 2025. A touch-and-go is a landing and immediate takeoff performed without stopping or exiting the runway. The maneuver allows pilots to practice landing, takeoff, and aircraft configuration procedures multiple times within a single training sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)