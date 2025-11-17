Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Sicafoose, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, gathers his equipment to conduct engine checks on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 2, 2025. C-17 loadmasters perform engine checks as part of their preflight duties to ensure the aircraft is safe and prepared for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9401135
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-CQ122-1153
|Resolution:
|6048x3409
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
