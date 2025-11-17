Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Garrett Sicafoose, 15th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, gathers his equipment to conduct engine checks on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 2, 2025. C-17 loadmasters perform engine checks as part of their preflight duties to ensure the aircraft is safe and prepared for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)