Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel Petrovich and 2nd Lt. Megan Cadotte, 15th Airlift Squadron pilots, walk onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 2, 2025. Pilots train on the C-17 to develop proficiency in the aircraft’s unique capabilities, including tactical airlift and airdrop missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)