Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Megan Cadotte, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III during a training sortie at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 2, 2025. Military pilots conduct sorties to support a variety of operational and training missions, including combat operations, cargo and personnel transport, humanitarian aid delivery, and mission-critical maneuver practice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)