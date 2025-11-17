U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Megan Cadotte, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, flies a C-17 Globemaster III during a training sortie at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 2, 2025. Military pilots conduct sorties to support a variety of operational and training missions, including combat operations, cargo and personnel transport, humanitarian aid delivery, and mission-critical maneuver practice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9401145
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-CQ122-1722
|Resolution:
|4991x2361
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.