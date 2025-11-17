Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Megan Cadotte, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, scans her instruments and surroundings aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 2, 2025. Pilots continuously monitor instruments, panels, and the external environment to maintain situational awareness and ensure flight safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan Alcañiz)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9401167
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-CQ122-1800
|Resolution:
|5541x2981
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
