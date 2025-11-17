Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Benjamin Baroody, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, completes a preflight checklist aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 2, 2025. Pilots conduct preflight checks to ensure flight safety by verifying the aircraft’s structural integrity, system functionality, and fuel and oil levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)
|10.02.2025
|11.20.2025 15:28
|9401133
|251002-F-CQ122-1609
|3687x1859
|1.47 MB
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|0
