U.S. Air Force Capt. Cameron Lindsey, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, provides feedback to his co-pilot during a C-17 Globemaster III sortie at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2025. Pilots exchange feedback during and after sorties to ensure safety, improve performance, and strengthen crew coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 15:28
|Photo ID:
|9401141
|VIRIN:
|251002-F-CQ122-1750
|Resolution:
|6048x3546
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.