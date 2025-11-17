Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III [Image 5 of 9]

    Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan Alcaniz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Cameron Lindsey, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, provides feedback to his co-pilot during a C-17 Globemaster III sortie at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2025. Pilots exchange feedback during and after sorties to ensure safety, improve performance, and strengthen crew coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 15:28
    Photo ID: 9401141
    VIRIN: 251002-F-CQ122-1750
    Resolution: 6048x3546
    Size: 3.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Adriana Jordan Alcaniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    15th Airlift Squadron
    C 17 Globe Master III
    Joint Base Charleston - Air Base

