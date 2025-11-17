Pilots Conduct Touch-and-Go Training for the C-17 Globemaster III

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Cameron Lindsey, 15th Airlift Squadron pilot, provides feedback to his co-pilot during a C-17 Globemaster III sortie at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Oct. 1, 2025. Pilots exchange feedback during and after sorties to ensure safety, improve performance, and strengthen crew coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adriana Jordan-Alcañiz)