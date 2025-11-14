Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Julian Lumm speaks to the audience following his retirement ceremony on Nov. 14 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Reflecting on his 30-year career, Lumm shared his gratitude for the Marines, Sailors and civilians who shaped his journey, emphasizing the value of purpose, brotherhood and honor. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)