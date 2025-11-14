Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Julian Lumm walks with Sgt. Maj. Shonor Burton to report to Col. David Merles, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, during the Nov. 14 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Burton assumed the role of senior enlisted leader, while Lumm retired after 30 years of service. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)