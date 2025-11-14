Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, receives the sword of office from Sgt. Maj. Julian Lumm during the Nov. 14 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Lumm is retiring after 30 years of service, and Merles passed the sword to Sgt. Maj. Shonor Burton, who assumed the senior enlisted leadership role. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)