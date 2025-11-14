Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Daniel Kachmar, deputy director of interagency and data services for VA Electronic Health Record Modernization and a retired U.S. Marine staff sergeant, speaks to the audience during the Nov. 14 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Kachmar, who served alongside Sgt. Maj. Julian Lumm in Afghanistan and Iraq, honored Lumm’s leadership and legacy as he retired after 30 years of service. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)