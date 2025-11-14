Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Julian Lumm reports to Michael Sylvester and Daniel Kachmar during the Nov. 14 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Lumm served alongside both men in Afghanistan and Iraq, with Kachmar, deputy director of interagency and data services for VA Electronic Health Record Modernization and a retired Marine staff sergeant, serving as the retiring official. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 19:36
    Photo ID: 9389271
    VIRIN: 251114-M-BD377-2791
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.34 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island [Image 10 of 10], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island
    Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island
    Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island
    Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island
    Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island
    Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island
    Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island
    Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island
    Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island
    Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blount Island Command
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download