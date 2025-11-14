Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Julian Lumm reports to Michael Sylvester and Daniel Kachmar during the Nov. 14 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Lumm served alongside both men in Afghanistan and Iraq, with Kachmar, deputy director of interagency and data services for VA Electronic Health Record Modernization and a retired Marine staff sergeant, serving as the retiring official. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)