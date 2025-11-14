Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Shonor Burton delivers brief remarks as the newly appointed senior enlisted leader of Blount Island Command during the Nov. 14 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Burton pledged to continue the command's momentum and maintain readiness as he assumes leadership. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)