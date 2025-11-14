Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, speaks to the gathered service members, civilians and distinguished guests during the Nov. 14 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida, honoring Sgt. Maj. Julian Lumm for his 30 years of dedicated service. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)