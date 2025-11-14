U.S. Marine Corps Col. David Merles, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, speaks to the gathered service members, civilians and distinguished guests during the Nov. 14 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida, honoring Sgt. Maj. Julian Lumm for his 30 years of dedicated service. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 19:36
|Photo ID:
|9389267
|VIRIN:
|251114-M-BD377-2541
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|10.64 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island [Image 10 of 10], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island
No keywords found.