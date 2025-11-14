Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Shonor Burton reports to Col. David Merles, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, to receive the sword of office during the Nov. 14 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. The sword was passed from Sgt. Maj. Julian Lumm, marking the transfer of senior enlisted leadership after Lumm’s 30 years of service. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)