Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Julian Lumm salutes during the playing of the "Star Spangled Banner" at the Nov. 14 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Lumm is retiring after 30 years of service, marking the conclusion of his tenure as the first sergeant major of Blount Island Command. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)