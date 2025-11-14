U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Julian Lumm salutes during the playing of the "Star Spangled Banner" at the Nov. 14 relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Lumm is retiring after 30 years of service, marking the conclusion of his tenure as the first sergeant major of Blount Island Command. (Official Marine Corps Photo by Dustin Senger)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 19:36
|Photo ID:
|9389270
|VIRIN:
|251114-M-BD377-2727
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.97 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island [Image 10 of 10], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Lumm Retires as Burton Takes Senior Enlisted Role at Blount Island
No keywords found.