Exercise Ocean Sky: Refueling Lethality

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Ocean Sky, over the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 15, 2025. The F-15E provides the joint warfighter unprecedented global precision attack capability against current and emerging threats, while complementing the Air Force’s air superiority fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9387374
|VIRIN:
|251015-F-XJ093-1674
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
