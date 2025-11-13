Exercise Ocean Sky: Refueling Lethality

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing flies beside a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing after receiving fuel during exercise Ocean Sky, over the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 15, 2025. The F-15E provides the joint warfighter unprecedented global precision attack capability against current and emerging threats, while complementing the Air Force’s air superiority fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)