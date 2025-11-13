Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Ocean Sky: Refueling Lethality [Image 1 of 11]

    Exercise Ocean Sky: Refueling Lethality

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jamar Campbell, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, during exercise Ocean Sky, over the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 15, 2025. Aerial refueling is a vital asset, allowing fighter aircraft to stay airborne longer and command the sky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

