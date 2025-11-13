U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jamar Campbell, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, during exercise Ocean Sky, over the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 15, 2025. Aerial refueling is a vital asset, allowing fighter aircraft to stay airborne longer and command the sky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9387362
|VIRIN:
|251014-F-XJ093-1237
|Resolution:
|6021x3478
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Ocean Sky: Refueling Lethality [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.