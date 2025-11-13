Exercise Ocean Sky: Refueling Lethality

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jamar Campbell, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, during exercise Ocean Sky, over the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 15, 2025. Aerial refueling is a vital asset, allowing fighter aircraft to stay airborne longer and command the sky. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)