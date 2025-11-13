Exercise Ocean Sky: Refueling Lethality

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, during exercise Ocean Sky, over the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 15, 2025. Exercises like Ocean Sky remain a symbol of the shared commitment between U.S. and NATO allies to maintain the continued security over Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)