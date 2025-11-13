Exercise Ocean Sky: Refueling Lethality

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The dash of a boom pod inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Ocean Sky, over the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 15, 2025. This exercise provided valuable opportunities for all participating nations to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedures in complex scenarios against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)