The dash of a boom pod inside of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Ocean Sky, over the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 15, 2025. This exercise provided valuable opportunities for all participating nations to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedures in complex scenarios against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
This work, Exercise Ocean Sky: Refueling Lethality [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.