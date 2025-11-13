A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing flies beside a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing after receiving fuel during exercise Ocean Sky, over the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 15, 2025. Exercises like Ocean Sky remain a symbol of the shared commitment between Spain, the U.S. and NATO to maintaining the continued security of Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 06:02
|Photo ID:
|9387372
|VIRIN:
|251015-F-XJ093-1809
|Resolution:
|2489x3741
|Size:
|540.92 KB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Ocean Sky: Refueling Lethality [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.