Exercise Ocean Sky: Refueling Lethality

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle pilot from the 48th Fighter Wing approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Ocean Sky, over the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 15, 2025. The 100th ARW provides partners with the critical air refueling "bridge" throughout the European theatre, which allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)