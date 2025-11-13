Exercise Ocean Sky: Refueling Lethality

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An oxygen mask hangs inside a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft from the 100th Air Refueling Wing during exercise Ocean Sky, over the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 15, 2025. This exercise provided valuable opportunities for all participating nations to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedures in complex scenarios against near-peer adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)