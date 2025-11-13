Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Ocean Sky: Refueling Lethality [Image 2 of 11]

    10.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing flies beside a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing after receiving fuel during exercise Ocean Sky, over the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 15, 2025. The 100th ARW provides partners with the critical air refueling "bridge" throughout the European theatre, enabling expeditionary air forces to deploy around the globe at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 06:02
    Photo ID: 9387364
    VIRIN: 251015-F-XJ093-1614
    Resolution: 2677x4024
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: GB
