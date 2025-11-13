Exercise Ocean Sky: Refueling Lethality

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing flies beside a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing after receiving fuel during exercise Ocean Sky, over the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 15, 2025. The 100th ARW provides partners with the critical air refueling "bridge" throughout the European theatre, enabling expeditionary air forces to deploy around the globe at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)