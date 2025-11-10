U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Fred Nicolas and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Mansell, both security force noncommissioned officers assigned to the 824th Base Security Squadron, observe a live fire training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)