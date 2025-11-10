Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training [Image 9 of 15]

    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Mansell, a security force noncommissioned officer assigned to the 824th Base Security Squadron, supervises a member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras as he conducts a live fire training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 17:35
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Course

