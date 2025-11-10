Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training [Image 10 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Gardner, the commander of the 824th Base Security Squadron, presents a challenge coin to a member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.10.2025 17:35
    Photo ID: 9382496
    VIRIN: 251107-A-GF241-5012
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training
    U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download