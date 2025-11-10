U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Oscar Granados, assigned to the 824th Base Security Squadron, supervises a member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras as he conducts a live fire training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. The Joint Security Cooperation Group- Panama works shoulder-to-shoulder with Panamanian security institutions to increase interoperability and strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and Panama. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)