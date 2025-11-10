U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory Brooks, assigned to the 824th Base Security Squadron, stands in formation following a live fire training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)