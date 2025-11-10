A member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, receives a certificate from a tactical medical class at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. Southern Command uses the expertise across the military branches to share with Panama security partners to enhance capability, trust, and united front against any threats to the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2025 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9382487
|VIRIN:
|251107-A-GF241-6033
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.