U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras, receives a certificate from a tactical medical class at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. U.S. Southern Command uses the expertise across the military branches to share with Panama security partners to enhance capability, trust, and united front against any threats to the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)