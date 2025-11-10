U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan Mansell, a security force noncommissioned officer assigned to the 824th Base Security Squadron, supervises a member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras as he conducts a live fire training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. The Joint Security Cooperation Group- Panama works shoulder-to-shoulder with Panamanian security institutions to increase interoperability and strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and Panama. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|11.07.2025
|11.10.2025 17:35
|9382498
|251107-A-GF241-4774
|5911x3940
|3 MB
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|2
|0
This work, U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.