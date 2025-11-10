U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training

U.S. Air Force Maj. Benjamin Gardner, the commander of the 824th Base Security Squadron, presents a challenge coin to a member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. The Joint Security Cooperation Group- Panama works shoulder-to-shoulder with Panamanian security institutions to increase interoperability and strengthen the partnership between the U.S. and Panama.. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
11.07.2025
11.10.2025
|9382494
|251107-A-GF241-7343
|5964x3975
|3.06 MB
PANAMA CITY, PA
|2
|0
