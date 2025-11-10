Members of the U.S. Air Force and the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras pose for a group photo following a medical and life fire training at Cerro Tigre range, Panamá, Nov. 7, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2025 17:35
|Photo ID:
|9382493
|VIRIN:
|251107-A-GF241-9911
|Resolution:
|6240x2842
|Size:
|4.07 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Panama Security Services Conduct Medical and Live Fire Training [Image 15 of 15], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.