Fairchild Fire Immersion

From left, U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, Col. Brian Epperson, 92nd Operations Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Lindsay Moon, 92nd ARW command chief, pose for a photo at the fire department at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 27, 2025. The 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department invited wing leadership to a biannual live fire training, allowing them to experience firsthand the tools, tactics and techniques Airmen use to combat aircraft fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)